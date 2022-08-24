Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 2,000.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCEL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,638,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 40,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,971 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

