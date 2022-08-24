Huntington National Bank Purchases 366 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 36,600.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

