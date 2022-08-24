Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 701 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

ALLETE Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

