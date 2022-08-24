Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 722,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 169,303 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 461,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 469,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 50,662 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.

