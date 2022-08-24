Huntington National Bank Acquires 237 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 153.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 135.4% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 65,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on CLH. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

