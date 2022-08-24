Huntington National Bank Has $72,000 Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in WPP were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in WPP by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in WPP during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPP. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $958.33.

NYSE WPP opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.9052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

