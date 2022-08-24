Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,991,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,777,000 after buying an additional 946,356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 509,559 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 285,379 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 778,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 731,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 159,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $33,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,730,363 shares in the company, valued at $168,976,666.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 163,420 shares of company stock worth $1,658,764 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archrock Price Performance

AROC stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.72. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 263.65%.

Archrock Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.