Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

AEL opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.