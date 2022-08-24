Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after buying an additional 236,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 138,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

