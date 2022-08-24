Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,194,000 after purchasing an additional 103,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,712,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 111,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,626,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,867,000 after purchasing an additional 100,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $202.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.80 and its 200 day moving average is $224.15. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $192.40 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

