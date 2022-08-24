Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 149,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $135.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -6.81%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.