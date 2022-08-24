FY2022 EPS Estimates for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Decreased by Analyst

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MoneyLion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for MoneyLion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MoneyLion’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE ML opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

