Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($3.24) Per Share

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Wayfair in a report issued on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.28). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wayfair’s current full-year earnings is ($12.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($12.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($9.60) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $300.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $79,022.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,567.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $79,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,567.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

