Research Analysts Set Expectations for TFI International Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Monday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,548,000 after purchasing an additional 676,650 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 103,377 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 16,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,829,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 14.42%.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
