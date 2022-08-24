Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research note issued on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.16. Progressive has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

