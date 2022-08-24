NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NatWest Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NatWest Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NatWest Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 360 ($4.35) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Investec raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.50.

NWG opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23.

NatWest Group shares are set to reverse split on Tuesday, August 30th. The 13-14 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NatWest Group by 225.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.52%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

