Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Lifted by B. Riley

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

ICPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of ICPT opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

