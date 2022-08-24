Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

PBL has been the topic of several other reports. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$20.00 on Wednesday. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$18.82 and a 12-month high of C$51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$538.36 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading

