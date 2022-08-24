FY2022 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.45) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.52). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.22) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.