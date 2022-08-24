Jennison Associates LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.5 %

CP opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

