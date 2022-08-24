Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after buying an additional 58,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,834,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $291.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.76. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

