Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 3,976 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

MU opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

