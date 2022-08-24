Jennison Associates LLC Invests $2.34 Million in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $75.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.