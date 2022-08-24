Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Robert Half International by 9.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

