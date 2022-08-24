WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,467 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 59.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryder System Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have commented on R shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also

