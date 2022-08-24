WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after buying an additional 167,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 898,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,754,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

NYSE:AL opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.35%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

