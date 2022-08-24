WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,462 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in UMB Financial by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 49,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in UMB Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

