WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SXT opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

