First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,686 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,919 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 70,052 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,205,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 529,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 76,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.