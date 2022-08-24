Profund Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 184,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.3% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 23.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $238.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.80.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

