Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 133.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

AIT stock opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

