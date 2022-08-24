Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $69,126,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,559,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,876 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $40,744,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 361.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,683,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,723 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,258,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

SONO stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

