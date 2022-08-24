Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,128 shares of company stock worth $2,640,868. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

