Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 159.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.30%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at $252,982.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

