Profund Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

MRVI opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.54. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $62.07.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.