Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $182,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $257,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAV stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

