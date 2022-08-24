Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after acquiring an additional 389,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after acquiring an additional 423,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $186.08 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

