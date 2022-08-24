Profund Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at $35,160,400.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.