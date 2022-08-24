Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,620,000 after buying an additional 533,386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,870,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,482,000 after purchasing an additional 189,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,622,000 after purchasing an additional 118,165 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $8,365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 114,034 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

PB stock opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

