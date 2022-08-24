Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,088 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Price Performance

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $104.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.08. Endava plc has a one year low of $82.01 and a one year high of $172.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Endava

DAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.