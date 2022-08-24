Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,071 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

