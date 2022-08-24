Comparing Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) & Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outset Medical has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outset Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $53.03 million 5.64 $17.22 million $1.61 27.34 Outset Medical $102.60 million 8.96 -$131.93 million ($3.22) -5.95

This table compares Semler Scientific and Outset Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Semler Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Semler Scientific and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 3 0 3.00 Outset Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Semler Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.03%. Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $29.20, suggesting a potential upside of 52.48%. Given Semler Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 24.08% 30.15% 26.62% Outset Medical -138.48% -42.37% -34.15%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Outset Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. Its products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. The company offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

