GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 7,414 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.5 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

