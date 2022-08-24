GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 488.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,440 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $251,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $994,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of TGTX opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $989.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

