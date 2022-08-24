GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $598,000 Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,014 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 51,301 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $334,036.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CBAY. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

