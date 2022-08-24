Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) vs. Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Critical Analysis

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek Biosciences and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek Biosciences -1.28% 0.62% 0.53% Codex DNA -293.44% -59.86% -44.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cytek Biosciences and Codex DNA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek Biosciences $127.95 million 14.13 $3.00 million ($0.02) -671.50 Codex DNA $11.04 million 5.24 -$38.96 million ($1.72) -1.14

Analyst Recommendations

Cytek Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Codex DNA. Cytek Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codex DNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cytek Biosciences and Codex DNA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Codex DNA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cytek Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.14%. Codex DNA has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.16%. Given Codex DNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Cytek Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Cytek Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Cytek Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Codex DNA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cytek Biosciences beats Codex DNA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis. The company also provides reagents and kits, including cFluor reagents, which are fluorochrome conjugated antibodies used to identify cells of interest for analysis on its instruments, as well as 25-color immunoprofiling assay that provides turnkey solutions for identifying major human immune subpopulations for TBNK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils. In addition, it offers automated micro-sampling system and automated sample loader system, which are automated plate loaders to integrate seamlessly into the aurora and northern lights systems; SpectroFlo software that provides intuitive workflow from quality control to data analysis for aurora and northern lights systems; and customer support tools. The company serves pharmaceutical and biopharma companies, academic research centers, and clinical research organizations. It distributes its products through direct sales force and support organizations in North America, Europe, China, and the Asia-Pacific region; and through distributors or sales agents in European, Latin American, the Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Cytoville, Inc. and changed its name to Cytek Biosciences, Inc. in August 2015. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis. It also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

