GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after buying an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after buying an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after buying an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after buying an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

