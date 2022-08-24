Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $731,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

