Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 303,996 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 303,996 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in BorgWarner by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 144,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

BWA opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

