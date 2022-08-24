The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Greenbrier Companies worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after acquiring an additional 106,610 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,906,798.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at $21,198,733.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400 in the last 90 days. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

